Grant Holmes News: Strikes out six in win

Holmes (3-3) earned the win against the Padres on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Holmes allowed a run in the third inning but was otherwise fantastic, tossing 65 of 94 pitches for strikes with 12 whiffs. The 29-year-old has now logged quality starts in four of five May outings, issuing just one walk three times in that span. He owns a 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB across 58.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Red Sox next weekend.