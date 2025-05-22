Greg Jones News: Links up with Houston

Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Jones was let go by the White Sox on May 10 after slashing .145/.254/.258 across 71 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte. Now part of the Astros organization, the 27-year-old switch-hitter will fill in as outfield depth for Triple-A Sugar Land, and he's unlikely to get another look in the majors as long as he continues hitting the way he has been.