Greg Jones headshot

Greg Jones News: Links up with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Jones was let go by the White Sox on May 10 after slashing .145/.254/.258 across 71 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte. Now part of the Astros organization, the 27-year-old switch-hitter will fill in as outfield depth for Triple-A Sugar Land, and he's unlikely to get another look in the majors as long as he continues hitting the way he has been.

Greg Jones
Houston Astros
