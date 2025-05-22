Greg Jones News: Links up with Houston
Jones signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Jones was let go by the White Sox on May 10 after slashing .145/.254/.258 across 71 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte. Now part of the Astros organization, the 27-year-old switch-hitter will fill in as outfield depth for Triple-A Sugar Land, and he's unlikely to get another look in the majors as long as he continues hitting the way he has been.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now