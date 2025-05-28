Fantasy Baseball
Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning News: Lasts three innings in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 7:43pm

Canning (5-2) took the loss Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts over three innings

Canning had his previous start interrupted by a third-inning rain delay and could only complete three frames in Wednesday's uninterrupted outing. The Mets' defense didn't do Canning any favors, with a pair of errors in the second inning resulting in two unearned runs. Still, Canning struggled to find the strike zone, walking four batters for a second consecutive appearance. In his last five starts, Canning has accumulated a 4.09 ERA and a 19:11 K:BB over 22.0 innings. He's set to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next time out.

Griffin Canning
New York Mets

