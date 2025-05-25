Gunnar Hoglund News: Struggles continue

Hoglund didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Hoglund set a season low in strikeouts Sunday and walked multiple batters for a third consecutive outing. The rookie's ERA has ballooned to 5.13 through five starts despite allowing just three runs over 11.1 innings during his first two appearances. Hoglund notched a 10:1 K:BB in his first two outings, but now owns a 22:9 K:BB overall. He'll look to bounce back next time out, though he's tentatively scheduled for a matchup against the Blue Jays in Toronto, who average 4.54 runs per game at home.