Gunnar Hoglund News: Struggles continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Hoglund didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Philadelphia, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out two.

Hoglund set a season low in strikeouts Sunday and walked multiple batters for a third consecutive outing. The rookie's ERA has ballooned to 5.13 through five starts despite allowing just three runs over 11.1 innings during his first two appearances. Hoglund notched a 10:1 K:BB in his first two outings, but now owns a 22:9 K:BB overall. He'll look to bounce back next time out, though he's tentatively scheduled for a matchup against the Blue Jays in Toronto, who average 4.54 runs per game at home.

