Gunnar Hoglund News: Torched in Toronto
Hoglund (1-3) took the loss Saturday, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits -- including four home runs -- and two walks over six innings as the A's fell 8-7 to the Blue Jays. He struck out only one.
Long balls in the first, second, third and fifth innings sent the rookie right-hander to his third defeat in his last four starts, with Hoglund serving up multiple homers in each loss. Through his first 32.1 big-league innings, he's been taken deep 10 times, leading to a 6.40 ERA to go along with a 1.52 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB. It's not clear how much longer the A's will stick with the 25-year-old in the rotation, but he's currently scheduled to make his next start at home next week against the Twins.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now