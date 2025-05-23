Hagen Smith Injury: Slowed by elbow soreness

White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Friday that Smith has been sidelined recently by left elbow soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Previous reports indicated Smith merely had some fatigue. The good news is an MRI on Smith's elbow came back clean and the discomfort has subsided. Smith is expected to be cleared to play catch soon, but it's unclear when he might be ready to make a start. He's posted a 2.10 ERA and 42:20 K:BB over 25.2 innings covering seven starts this season with Double-A Birmingham.