Harrison Bader headshot

Harrison Bader Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Bader (finger) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Seattle.

Bader has now missed four consecutive starts due to a finger issue that first appeared Monday. It's unclear how close he is to rejoining the starting nine, but the Twins may begin thinking about placing him on the injured list if he doesn't return soon. Meanwhile, Willi Castro, Byron Buxton and Kody Clemens will start across the outfield Friday.

Harrison Bader
Minnesota Twins
