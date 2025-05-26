Harrison Bader Injury: Working through finger injury

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters that Bader was held out of Monday's lineup against the Rays due to a sore finger, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The injury doesn't appear to be that serious, with Baldelli relaying that Bader "[is going] to be fine." The Twins will go with Willi Castro, DaShawn Keirsey and Trevor Larnach in the outfield for Monday's series opener. Bader has slashed .321/.391/.500 with five steals, two home runs and eight RBI over 64 plate appearances since the beginning of May.