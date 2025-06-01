Hayden Birdsong News: Strikes out five in win

Birdsong (3-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Birdsong cruised through five innings but hit a wall in the sixth, surrendering three straight hits and a run before exiting at 88 pitches. The 23-year-old has trimmed his BB/9 from 5.38 last season to 2.84 and has now yielded just four earned runs across his first three starts this year. He'll carry a 2.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB over 38 innings into a home matchup with Atlanta next weekend.