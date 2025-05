Ramos went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

The 25-year-old outfielder took Jackson Jobe deep in the fifth inning to give the Giants a 3-0 lead that quickly evaporated in the bottom of the frame. Ramos has been on fire in May, batting .345 (30-for-87) with six of his 10 homers on the season, along with 14 runs and 18 RBI through 23 games.