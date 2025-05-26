Heliot Ramos News: Out of lineup Monday

Ramos is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Ramos has been on a tear since late April, slashing .352/.419/.593 with six homers and a steal over his last 25 games, but he will get what looks like a routine breather with the Giants playing early on Memorial Day. Luis Matos steps in as the left fielder, batting ninth against right-hander Keider Montero.