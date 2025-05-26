Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Heliot Ramos headshot

Heliot Ramos News: Out of lineup Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Ramos is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Ramos has been on a tear since late April, slashing .352/.419/.593 with six homers and a steal over his last 25 games, but he will get what looks like a routine breather with the Giants playing early on Memorial Day. Luis Matos steps in as the left fielder, batting ninth against right-hander Keider Montero.

Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now