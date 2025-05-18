Heliot Ramos News: Smacks homer Sunday

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Ramos established both of the Giants' leads in this contest. He hit a solo shot in the first inning and added a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, which stood as the winning run. This was Ramos' sixth multi-hit effort over his last 11 games, a span in which he has gone 19-for-39 (.487) with three homers and 12 RBI. The outfielder is up to a .293/.360/.494 slash line with eight homers, 24 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases and 11 doubles across 46 games this season. He continues to hit leadoff versus left-handed pitchers.