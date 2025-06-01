Heliot Ramos News: Swipes two bags in win

Ramos went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

Ramos scored the game's first run and stole bases in the first and third innings. He has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, posting two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored during that stretch. The 25-year-old has been a consistent contributor this season, slashing .295/.360/.491 with 10 homers, 29 RBI, 38 runs scored and five steals across 247 plate appearances.