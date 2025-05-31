Heliot Ramos News: Triples in win

Ramos went 1-for-5 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Ramos hit his first triple of the season in the first inning before coming around to score and getting the Giants on the board. The 25-year-old outfielder has notched at least one hit in three straight games, during which he has recorded a .357/.357/.714 slash line with three runs scored, two RBI, a home run and a triple across 14 plate appearances. However, he has struck out six times during that span, including three times Friday. Ramos has been productive through 55 appearances this season, slashing .286/.346/.488 with 37 runs scored, 29 RBI, 22 extra-base hits -- including 10 homers -- and three stolen bases across 237 plate appearances.