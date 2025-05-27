Henry Davis News: Clubs homer Tuesday

Davis went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Davis is 4-for-9 with three RBI over his last four contests. The 25-year-old catcher has mostly seen limited playing time this season, batting .204 with a .638 OPS, two homers, six RBI and six runs scored across 56 plate appearances. He hadn't logged an extra-base hit since his first homer of the year, which was April 16 versus the Nationals.