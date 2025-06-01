Henry Davis News: Sitting after three straight starts

Davis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Davis will give way behind the plate to Endy Rodriguez, who will pick up his first start since being activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Though Rodriguez won out in the competition between the two for the Pirates' backup catcher job coming out of spring training, Davis started each of the last three games and looks like he could serve as the team's top option behind the plate while Joey Bart (concussion) resides on the 7-day injured list. Davis wrapped up May with a .237/.341/.342 slash line and a 22.2 percent strikeout rate over his 46 plate appearances on the month.