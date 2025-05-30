Heriberto Hernandez News: Added to big-league roster

The Marlins selected Hernandez's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Hernandez has a .220/.319/.454 slash line with nine home runs and six steals through 41 games with Jacksonville this season, and he'll now receive his first taste of the big leagues. The 25-year-old was once a notable prospect, but his contact skills haven't held up in the upper minors, as evidenced by the low average and 35 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A this year.