Heriberto Hernandez News: Getting call to big leagues

Hernandez will be promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville to the big leagues on Friday, Jeremiah Geiger of Locked on Marlins reports.

Hernandez was once a notable prospect in the Rays system, but he is a bat-first player who made it to minor-league free agency in 2024. The 25-year-old left fielder/designated hitter slashed .220/.319/.454 with nine home runs, six steals and a 35 percent strikeout rate in 41 games at Triple-A.