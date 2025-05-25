Heston Kjerstad News: Taking seat Sunday

Kjerstad is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Injuries are beginning to mount in the Baltimore outfield with Ramon Laureano (ankle) and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) recently joining Colton Cowser (thumb) on the injured list, which has afforded Kjerstad a longer leash in the everyday lineup. However, despite starting each of the last five games, Kjerstad recorded just three hits in 20 at-bats to bring his batting average down to .202 on the season. He'll get Sunday off to clear his head while Jorge Mateo spells him in left field.