Huascar Brazoban News: Nabs third win

Brazoban (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday over the Red Sox, striking out four and allowing one hit over 2.1 scoreless innings.

Tylor Megill lasted just 4.2 innings as the Mets' starting pitcher, but Brazoban stepped in to complete the fifth frame and breezed through two more innings, becoming the pitcher of record when New York broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh. The 35-year-old righty has had a fantastic start to the season, posting a 0.90 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB through 30 innings while adding six holds and his first career save to his three wins.