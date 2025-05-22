Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban News: Nabs third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Brazoban (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday over the Red Sox, striking out four and allowing one hit over 2.1 scoreless innings.

Tylor Megill lasted just 4.2 innings as the Mets' starting pitcher, but Brazoban stepped in to complete the fifth frame and breezed through two more innings, becoming the pitcher of record when New York broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh. The 35-year-old righty has had a fantastic start to the season, posting a 0.90 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB through 30 innings while adding six holds and his first career save to his three wins.

Huascar Brazoban
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now