Hunter Barco

Hunter Barco News: Back from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Barco (shoulder) was activated from the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barco was diagnosed with a mild muscle strain in his left shoulder last week but missed just 10 days of action. The 24-year-old left-hander has made eight starts at Triple-A this season and has turned in a microscopic 0.89 ERA and 11.9 K/9 across 30.1 innings of work. Barco is viewed as one of the organization's top pitching prospects.

Hunter Barco
Pittsburgh Pirates
