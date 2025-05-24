Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Dobbins News: Fans seven in four frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Dobbins allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision against Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Dobbins yielded two runs in the first inning but got through the next three frames unscathed. The right-hander was pulled after allowing the first two batters he faced in the fifth to get a hit, and both runners came around to score after his departure. Dobbins didn't have a great final stat line, but he did notch an impressive 14 whiffs on just 72 pitches (51 strikes) while posting a career-best seven punchouts. While his ERA sits at a mediocre 4.21 on the campaign, Dobbins has shown flashes of excellence and holds a strong 32:6 K:BB through 36.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face Atlanta on the road in his next start.

