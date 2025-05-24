Hunter Dobbins News: Fans seven in four frames

Dobbins allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision against Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.

Dobbins yielded two runs in the first inning but got through the next three frames unscathed. The right-hander was pulled after allowing the first two batters he faced in the fifth to get a hit, and both runners came around to score after his departure. Dobbins didn't have a great final stat line, but he did notch an impressive 14 whiffs on just 72 pitches (51 strikes) while posting a career-best seven punchouts. While his ERA sits at a mediocre 4.21 on the campaign, Dobbins has shown flashes of excellence and holds a strong 32:6 K:BB through 36.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face Atlanta on the road in his next start.