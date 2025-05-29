Hunter Dobbins News: Works in long relief Wednesday

Dobbins struck out one batter and allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks over three innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

On Tuesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Mike Monaco of ESPN that Dobbins would at least temporarily move to the bullpen as a result of Richard Fitts making his return from the 15-day injured list. Cora emphasized that Dobbins' move to the bullpen wasn't necessarily permanent, but because the Red Sox will have at least one day off for every week through early July, the team appears unlikely to expand its rotation to six men to make room for the rookie. Though he was able to get some extended work in Wednesday after starter Brayan Bello was lifted midway through the bottom of the fifth, Dobbins could end up heading back to Triple-A Worcester to make regular starts if his opportunities out of the Boston bullpen become more sporadic.