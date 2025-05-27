Hunter Gaddis News: Back from bereavement list

The Guardians reinstated Gaddis (personal) from the bereavement list Tuesday.

The right-hander stepped away from the team for a few days for personal reasons but is back on the active roster ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Dodgers. Gaddis has been a key bullpen piece for Cleveland this season with 13 holds and a 0.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB across 21 innings.