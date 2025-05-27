Fantasy Baseball
Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Doubles in multi-hit game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 9:03pm

Happ went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over Colorado.

It was Happ's first multi-hit game and extra-base hit since coming off the injured list, which is an encouraging sign given his slump since returning from an oblique strain. Over his last seven outings, the veteran outfielder is hitting just .194 (6-for-31) with two RBI, six runs scored, three walks and one stolen base. Fantasy managers should remain patient with Happ, who is still looking to get his timing back at the plate.

