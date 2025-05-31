Fantasy Baseball
Ian Happ headshot

Ian Happ News: Doubles twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2025 at 2:05pm

Happ went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

Happ broke open the scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning when he crossed the plate on a Seiya Suzuki double. Happ came into the contest batting only .184 over nine games since returning from the injured list on May 20, but the veteran's track record suggests he'll get things going soon, and he should stick as Chicago's primary leadoff option due to his ability to consistently get on base with hits or walks.

