Ildemaro Vargas News: Back with Snakes on MLB deal

Vargas signed a major-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

Vargas opted out of his minor-league deal with Arizona on Tuesday but will now return to the organization on a big-league deal, replacing Jordan Lawlar on the MLB roster. The 33-year-old utility man slashed .261/.330/.397 across 221 plate appearances during his time in Triple-A and will give the D-backs extra depth at every infield position. He's also capable of playing in left field.