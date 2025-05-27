Ildemaro Vargas News: Headed for free agency

Vargas opted out of his minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and will become a free agent, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Vargas had attended spring training with Arizona as a non-roster invitee before reporting to Triple-A Reno to begin the season when he was informed he wouldn't be included on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster. Despite producing a respectable .261/.330/.397 slash line to go with five home runs and four steals over his 221 plate appearances at Reno, Vargas was passed over for a promotion to the big club in favor of younger options in Tim Tawa and Jordan Lawlar when the Diamondbacks had needs for utility infielders. The 33-year-old Vargas shouldn't have too much difficulty landing a minor-league deal elsewhere with an organization that can present him with a clearer path to getting another look in the majors at some point later on this season.