Isaac Mattson News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Mattson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Braxton Ashcraft, who was recalled from Triple-A on Monday. Mattson appeared in three major-league games for the Pirates since being promoted to the majors this past Tuesday and allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four across three innings. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he has a 2.33 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, four saves and a 24:5 K:BB across 19.1 innings.