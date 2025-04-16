Fantasy Baseball
Ivan Herrera headshot

Ivan Herrera Injury: Plays catch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Herrera (knee) played catch Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

It's his first bit of baseball activity since he landed on the 10-day injured list just over a week ago with a bone bruise in his left knee. Herrera will be brought along slowly, with the anticipation that he will be shelved for at least four weeks. Pedro Pages has been operating as the Cardinals' primary catcher in Herrera's stead.

Ivan Herrera
St. Louis Cardinals
