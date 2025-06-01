Ivan Herrera News: Getting most of reps at DH

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said recently that he plans to continue playing Herrera "mostly at the DH," Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Herrera is starting at designated hitter again Sunday versus the Rangers, marking the 17th time in 20 starts since being activated from the 10-day injured list May 9 that he's been at DH. The 25-year-old will be mixed in at catcher 1-to-2 times per week, but the bulk of the starts behind the dish will continue going to Pedro Pages for the time being. Herrera has slowed down at the plate recently, going 4-for-30 across his last nine contests.