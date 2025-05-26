Jac Caglianone News: On fire at Triple-A

Caglianone is 9-for-26 (.346) with five home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored in six games with Triple-A Omaha.

Caglianone earned a promotion to Omaha on May 18 after slashing .316/.385/.546 in 175 plate appearances at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and he hasn't skipped a beat at the next level. The 22-year-old looks to be on the fast track to MLB, and with Hunter Renfroe DFA'd and Cavan Biggio sent down to Omaha, Caglianone could be called up in the near future.