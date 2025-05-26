Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: On fire at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Caglianone is 9-for-26 (.346) with five home runs, 10 RBI and five runs scored in six games with Triple-A Omaha.

Caglianone earned a promotion to Omaha on May 18 after slashing .316/.385/.546 in 175 plate appearances at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, and he hasn't skipped a beat at the next level. The 22-year-old looks to be on the fast track to MLB, and with Hunter Renfroe DFA'd and Cavan Biggio sent down to Omaha, Caglianone could be called up in the near future.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now