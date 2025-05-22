Jack Flaherty News: Pitches well but takes loss

Flaherty (2-6) allowed three runs on three hits across 6.2 innings and took the loss Thursday against the Guardians. He walked three and struck out eight.

Flaherty logged his first quality start since April 22 but still sustained his sixth loss over his last seven starts. The righty has struggled to keep the ball in the park recently, as he allowed a home run Thursday and has now served up 10 long balls across 36.2 innings during those seven appearances. Overall, Flaherty is sitting with a 4.39 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 53.1 innings this season, and he'll look to get back into the win column in his next outing, which is penciled in for Tuesday against the Giants.