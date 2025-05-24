Jack Leiter News: Wild in no-decision

Leiter did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and five walks over five innings in a 10-5 loss to the White Sox. He struck out three.

Leiter surrendered only two runs - both coming on a Joshua Palacios two-run homer - but struggled mightily with his control. The 25-year-old issued a season-high five walks and threw just 52 of 94 pitches for strikes. On the year, the right-hander has a 4.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 30:21 K:BB over eight starts spanning 41 innings.