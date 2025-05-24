Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Leiter headshot

Jack Leiter News: Wild in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Leiter did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and five walks over five innings in a 10-5 loss to the White Sox. He struck out three.

Leiter surrendered only two runs - both coming on a Joshua Palacios two-run homer - but struggled mightily with his control. The 25-year-old issued a season-high five walks and threw just 52 of 94 pitches for strikes. On the year, the right-hander has a 4.17 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 30:21 K:BB over eight starts spanning 41 innings.

Jack Leiter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now