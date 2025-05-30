Jack Winkler News: Promotion incoming

Winkler is expected to be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville by the Marlins on Friday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Winkler has enjoyed a productive start to the season with Jacksonville and has a .275/.331/.423 slash line with five homers and 15 steals in 41 games. The 26-year-old doesn't seem to have a path to regular playing time, though his ability to play all across the infield could help him see the field as a utility player.