Jackson Chourio News: Swipes 10th bag in win

Chourio went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Phillies.

Chourio singled, stole second and scored in the first inning before doubling and scoring again in the fifth. The 21-year-old has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, adding a home run, four RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases. On the year, he's slashing .244/.272/.419 with eight home runs, 29 RBI, 33 runs scored and 10 steals across 257 plate appearances.