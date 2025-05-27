Jackson Kowar Injury: Closing in on return

Kowar (elbow) could be nearing his activation from the 60-day injured list, MLB.com reports.

Kowar has produced solid results in the minor leagues amidst his recovery from 2024 Tommy John surgery, posting a 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB over seven innings (eight appearances) on his rehab assignment. The 24-year-old right-hander should be ready to make both his Mariners and season debut by early June, and he'll likely operate as a multi-inning reliever in Seattle's bullpen once he's fully up to speed.