Jackson Merrill News: Lifts fifth homer

Merrill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

Merrill provided an insurance run with his eighth-inning blast, closing the scoring on the Padres' comeback win. He's gone 9-for-39 (.231) with two extra-base hits and a 4:10 BB:K over his last 10 contests. The talented outfielder is still hitting .333 with a .907 OPS this season, but he has just five home runs, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored, one stolen base, five doubles and one triple over 28 contests. He has hit safely in five of the last six games, so he may be turning things around despite the recent slump.