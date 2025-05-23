Jackson Rutledge News: Secures first win of 2025
Rutledge (1-1) picked up the win in Thursday's extra-inning victory over Atlanta, allowing one hit in a scoreless 10th inning.
After Kyle Finnegan blew the save in the ninth, Rutledge held Atlanta's 5-6-7 hitters in check in the 10th before Amed Rosario walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Thye 26-year-old righty has given up earned runs in only two of his last 12 appearances, posting a 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 15.2 innings over that stretch. Should Finnegan be unavailable for closing duties at any point, Rutledge might be positioning himself to become the next man up for the Nats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now