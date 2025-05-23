Jackson Rutledge News: Secures first win of 2025

Rutledge (1-1) picked up the win in Thursday's extra-inning victory over Atlanta, allowing one hit in a scoreless 10th inning.

After Kyle Finnegan blew the save in the ninth, Rutledge held Atlanta's 5-6-7 hitters in check in the 10th before Amed Rosario walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame. Thye 26-year-old righty has given up earned runs in only two of his last 12 appearances, posting a 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB through 15.2 innings over that stretch. Should Finnegan be unavailable for closing duties at any point, Rutledge might be positioning himself to become the next man up for the Nats.