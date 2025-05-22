Jacob Lopez News: Likely starting Saturday

Lopez is likely to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start Saturday's game against the Phillies in Sacramento, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

While he has not yet been officially recalled, Lopez already has a locker in the Athletics clubhouse. The left-hander will be sliding into the rotation in place of the injured J.T. Ginn (quadricep). Lopez has made one start and three relief appearances at the big-league level this season, collecting a 3.86 ERA and 9:7 K:BB over seven innings. He could earn additional starts while Ginn recuperates.