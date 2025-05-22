Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Lopez News: Likely starting Saturday vs. PHI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Lopez is likely to start for the Athletics on Saturday versus the Phillies, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

While he has not yet been officially recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, Lopez already has a locker in the Athletics' clubhouse. The left-hander will be sliding into the rotation in place of the injured J.T. Ginn (quad). Lopez has made one start and three relief appearances at the big-league level this season, collecting a 3.86 ERA and 9:7 K:BB over seven innings. He could earn additional starts while Ginn recuperates.

