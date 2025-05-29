Jacob Lopez News: Picking up another start

Lopez is slated to start Thursday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Summoned from Triple-A Las Vegas last weekend to fill the opening in the rotation created by J.T. Ginn's (quadriceps) move to the injured list, Lopez stepped in and delivered a gem in his second start of the season for the Athletics. Though he ended up taking a loss, he limited the Phillies to one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings. The stellar performance will earn him at least one more start, and if Lopez can deliver another positive outing Thursday, he'll likely have a strong case for sticking around in the rotation over the struggling Gunnar Hoglund (5.13 ERA, 1.41 WHIP through five starts) once Ginn is back from the IL.