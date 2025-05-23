Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Lopez News: Recalled from Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

The Athletics recalled Lopez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lopez is expected to start Saturday against the Phillies, as J.T. Ginn (quadriceps) recently landed on the 15-day injured list. Lopez made a spot start against the Rangers back on April 29, allowing three earned runs on six hits and four walks across 2.2 innings of work. He struck out four and took the loss. Lopez could make multiple starts for the Athletics while Ginn is sidelined.

