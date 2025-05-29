Jacob Lopez News: Rough night in Toronto
Lopez (0-3) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing seven runs on six hits and a walk across 1.2 innings.
Lopez set the Jays down in order in the first inning, but it was a different story in the second when the left-hander allowed six runs, with five coming on a pair of homers. Lopez's ERA is now up to 6.32 after Thursday's outing. He's posted a 1.85 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 15.2 innings. Lopez currently lines up for a home matchup with the Twins next week, should the A's choose to give him another shot in the rotation.
