Jacob Melton News: Called up, starting in CF in debut

The Astros selected Melton's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday. He'll start in center field and bat eighth in the Astros' series finale versus the Rays, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Regarded as one of the Astros' top prospects, Melton received his first big-league call-up after slashing .254/.371/.508 with two home runs, three stolen bases and a 21.4 percent strikeout rate over 70 plate appearances with Sugar Land to begin the season. Houston will make room in the lineup for Melton by giving Jake Meyers the day off Sunday, though Meyers still projects to be the Astros' primary center fielder moving forward. That said, Melton's ability to play all three outfield spots could allow him to see at least semi-regular playing time, especially while Houston has the designated-hitter spot open with Yordan Alvarez (hand) on the injured list.