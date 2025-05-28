Jacob Webb News: Gives up go-ahead homer in loss

Webb (2-3) took the loss in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat to Toronto after allowing two runs on two hits in the ninth inning.

Webb was tasked with keeping the game tied in the ninth frame but served up a two-run home run to Bo Bichette (back), who came off the bench as a pinch hitter. Robert Garcia was brought on to handle Anthony Santander, Vladimir Guerrero and George Springer in the eighth, which was likely viewed by manager Bruce Bochy as the higher-leverage situation. Webb may have hurt his chances at seeing future ninth-inning work in Texas' bullpen, and he now owns a 5.47 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 24.2 frames.