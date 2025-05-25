Jacob Wilson News: Gets on base four times
Wilson went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and one RBI in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings loss to the Phillies.
Wilson has four multi-hit efforts over his last six games, going 9-for-22 (.409) in that span. His double Saturday was just his second extra-base hit in that span, which also includes Tuesday's game where he exited early with a minor forearm injury. The shortstop's three-hit effort Saturday has him up to a .342 batting average this season, and he's added an .857 OPS, five home runs, four stolen bases, 11 doubles, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored over 50 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now