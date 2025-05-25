Jacob Wilson News: Gets on base four times

Wilson went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and one RBI in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

Wilson has four multi-hit efforts over his last six games, going 9-for-22 (.409) in that span. His double Saturday was just his second extra-base hit in that span, which also includes Tuesday's game where he exited early with a minor forearm injury. The shortstop's three-hit effort Saturday has him up to a .342 batting average this season, and he's added an .857 OPS, five home runs, four stolen bases, 11 doubles, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored over 50 contests.