Jacob Wilson News: Gets on base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Wilson went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and one RBI in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

Wilson has four multi-hit efforts over his last six games, going 9-for-22 (.409) in that span. His double Saturday was just his second extra-base hit in that span, which also includes Tuesday's game where he exited early with a minor forearm injury. The shortstop's three-hit effort Saturday has him up to a .342 batting average this season, and he's added an .857 OPS, five home runs, four stolen bases, 11 doubles, 27 RBI and 27 runs scored over 50 contests.

Jacob Wilson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
