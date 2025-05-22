Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Young Injury: Held out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Young (shoulder) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Young was not going to start Wednesday's game before it was rained out, and he'll remain out of the batting order for Thursday's series finale. He has not played since hurting his left shoulder when he collided with the outfield wall Saturday. Robert Hassell is in center field and batting seventh for the Nationals in his major-league debut.

