Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Young headshot

Jacob Young Injury: Placed on 10-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2025 at 9:02am

The Nationals placed Young on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

Young initially suffered the injury when he collided with the outfield wall Saturday and was unable to make the necessary improvement to avoid a stint on the IL. He will be eligible for activation May 30, but it's the type of injury that could lead to longer than a minimum absence. Robert Hassell, Alex Call and Daylen Lile will help fill the void in the Nationals' outfield created by the absences of Young and Dylan Crews (oblique).

Jacob Young
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now