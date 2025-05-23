Jacob Young Injury: Placed on 10-day injured list

The Nationals placed Young on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left shoulder AC joint sprain.

Young initially suffered the injury when he collided with the outfield wall Saturday and was unable to make the necessary improvement to avoid a stint on the IL. He will be eligible for activation May 30, but it's the type of injury that could lead to longer than a minimum absence. Robert Hassell, Alex Call and Daylen Lile will help fill the void in the Nationals' outfield created by the absences of Young and Dylan Crews (oblique).