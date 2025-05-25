Jake Bauers News: Getting more starts vs. RHPs

Bauers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though he'll be on the bench Sunday while the Pirates send southpaw Bailey Falter to the hill, the left-handed-hitting Bauers seems to have moved back into the strong side of a quasi-platoon in left field with the switch-hitting Isaac Collins. Bauers had started in three of the Brewers' last four matchups with right-handed pitchers, though he went just 1-for-11 with two walks and a stolen base during that stretch.